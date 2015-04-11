© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Capitol Briefly Placed On Lockdown After Apparent Suicide

By Scott Neuman
Published April 11, 2015 at 4:49 PM EDT
Members of law enforcement and emergency services gather and a perimeter created around the west front of the U.S. Capitol as the U.S. Capitol was on lockdown Saturday after an apparent suicide.
Members of law enforcement and emergency services gather and a perimeter created around the west front of the U.S. Capitol as the U.S. Capitol was on lockdown Saturday after an apparent suicide.

A "precautionary lockdown" of the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Visitor Center has been lifted today after a shot was fired in an apparent suicide, according to police.

"The suspected shooter has been neutralized but the U.S. Capitol Building has been locked down as a precautionary measure," Capitol Police spokeswoman Kimberly Schneider said in a written statement after the shooting, which occurred around 1 p.m. EDT.

No one else is believed to have been hurt, The Associated Press says.

Police also investigated a suspicious package, but there was no indication that it was deemed dangerous.

The Capitol area was reopened just before 4 p.m.

The incident comes during Washington, D.C.'s annual Cherry Blossom Festival and as lawmakers are set to return Monday following a two-week recess.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman