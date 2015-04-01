© 2021 WYPR
What Amazon's New 'Dash Button' Means For Shoppers

Published April 1, 2015 at 12:45 PM EDT
The idea behind Amazon's product-specific Dash Buttons is that users put them in a convenient spot and push them when they're running low on something. (amazon.com)
It’s gotten pretty easy to shop without ever leaving the house. But if it’s still not easy enough for you, Amazon is rolling out something new today.

The Dash Button lets Amazon Prime members press a wifi-enabled button in their home to re-order products like laundry detergent. Users get an order alert in their email that allows them to cancel the order.

Does this signal a future in which homes fill with buttons as stores empty out? Sucharita Mulpuru, a retail analyst for Forrester Research, Here & Now’s Robin Young to weigh in.

Guest

  • Sucharita Mulpuru, retail analyst at Forrester Research. She tweets @smulpuru.

