Marathon Bombing Trial Heads for Closing Arguments

Published April 1, 2015 at 12:12 PM EDT
In this courtroom sketch, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, center, is depicted between defense attorneys Miriam Conrad, left, and Judy Clarke, right, during his federal death penalty trial earlier this month. (Jane Flavell Collins/AP)
In this courtroom sketch, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, center, is depicted between defense attorneys Miriam Conrad, left, and Judy Clarke, right, during his federal death penalty trial earlier this month. (Jane Flavell Collins/AP)

After 16 days of testimony, the federal trial of admitted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will resume on Monday with closing arguments. The defense rested its case yesterday, just a day after it called its first witness. David Boeri of Here & Now contributor station WBUR reports.

