Marathon Bombing Trial Heads for Closing Arguments
After 16 days of testimony, the federal trial of admitted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will resume on Monday with closing arguments. The defense rested its case yesterday, just a day after it called its first witness. David Boeri of Here & Now contributor station WBUR reports.
Reporter
- David Boeri, senior reporter for WBUR. He tweets @davidboeri.
