The Australian band The Church, best known in the U.S. for its 1988 hit "Under The Milky Way," has a new album (titled Further/Deeper) and a new guitarist, with Ian Haug replacing founding member Marty Willson-Piper. In this episode of World Cafe, singer, bassist and songwriter Steve Kilby presides over a set of new and old songs.

