© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Elementary Look At Snow Budgets For 2015

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By P. Kenneth Burns
Published March 20, 2015 at 5:20 PM EDT

The good news is spring begins at 6:45 p.m. Friday.  The bad news is winter is not going away quietly.  As of 1 p.m., an inch of snow fell at BWI-Marshall Airport; making the total snow accumulation for the winter just more than 28 inches.  That is above the 30-year average of 20.1 inches.

If you are a local government, there is more bad news; your snow budget went bust sooner than many NCAA Basketball tournament brackets.  There is a silver lining for local governments; there are contingency funds to cover the extra expense for snow cleanup.  In Anne Arundel County, snow cleanup is paid directly from the contingency fund.

Here, in doodle representation, a look at how snow budgets fared for the five metro area counties and Baltimore City.

P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR
/
P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR
/
P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR
/
P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR
/
P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR
/
P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR
/

Copyright 2015 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore

P. Kenneth Burns
Kenneth Burns is WYPR's Metro Reporter; covering issues that affect Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.