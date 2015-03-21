An Elementary Look At Snow Budgets For 2015

The good news is spring begins at 6:45 p.m. Friday. The bad news is winter is not going away quietly. As of 1 p.m., an inch of snow fell at BWI-Marshall Airport; making the total snow accumulation for the winter just more than 28 inches. That is above the 30-year average of 20.1 inches.

If you are a local government, there is more bad news; your snow budget went bust sooner than many NCAA Basketball tournament brackets. There is a silver lining for local governments; there are contingency funds to cover the extra expense for snow cleanup. In Anne Arundel County, snow cleanup is paid directly from the contingency fund.

Here, in doodle representation, a look at how snow budgets fared for the five metro area counties and Baltimore City.

