Police Capture Mesa, Ariz., Shooter; 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

Updated at 6:26 p.m. ET

The suspect in Mesa, Ariz., who shot six people, killing one, has been captured, Detective Esteban Flores, a police spokesman, said.

"There is a condo that was vacant. He gained entry somehow, and when the SWAT teams, the Mesa SWAT team in particular, was checking that complex door to door, he was spotted on a balcony," Flores said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, killed one man and wounded two women, and then shot three others while trying to elude capture. Flores earlier said one of those shot was in critical condition.

Flores said the motive for shooting was unclear, but that the violence began at a motel. Shots were also fired at a restaurant and nearby apartment complexes, and included a home invasion and carjacking.

"Everything else seemed to be random at that point," he said. "We believe his motive at the other locations was robbery and carjackings and just trying to get away."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.