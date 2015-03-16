© 2021 WYPR
Aid Organizations Say UN Has 'Failed' In Syria

Published March 16, 2015 at 12:12 PM EDT
A Syrian refugee with her children prepares food near her tent in a camp for Syrians who fled their countrys civil war, in the Chouf mountain town of Ketermaya, Lebanon on December 11, 2013 . (Mohammed Zaatari/AP)
The civil war in Syria will enter its fifth year.

More than 220,000 people have been killed in a conflict which shows no sign of easing and which has driven more than eleven-million Syrians from their homes.

As the crisis continues, more than 20 major international aid organizations are accusing the United Nations of “failing to rise to the biggest humanitarian challenge the world has faced in modern times.”

The BBC’s Jim Muir reports.


