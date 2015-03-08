© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Was This Man Doing On The Roof Of The British Parliament?

By Scott Neuman
Published March 8, 2015 at 3:25 PM EDT
A trespasser stands and walks along the roof at House of Commons early Sunday morning in London. The unidentified man was taken into custody after spending about eight hours wandering around the roof of the Palace of Westminster.
A trespasser stands and walks along the roof at House of Commons early Sunday morning in London. The unidentified man was taken into custody after spending about eight hours wandering around the roof of the Palace of Westminster.

A 23-year-old man whom police have not identified was arrested early Sunday in London after spending the night wandering around on the roof of the British parliament building.

The man was on the top of the Palace of Westminster, where both houses of Britain's parliament meet, for about eight hours, reports said. He was carrying no signs or banners and appeared to have no political agenda.

The U.K.'s Sunday Express reports:

"Video footage of the man ... seen as he walks around the roof in a grey top and dark trousers, appeared online yesterday.

"Police negotiators, fire brigade and London ambulance services rushed to the scene at 9:15 pm last night."

An eyewitness told The Daily Telegraph: "He's just walking up and down, looking a bit vacant."

He was reportedly not taken into custody until 5 a.m. London time. It was not clear why it took authorities so long to remove him from the government building.

The Telegraph says the man is being held on "suspicion of criminal damage and trespassing" and adds that "the roof has been the scene of campaign stunts by groups in the past."

Scotland Yard, it reports, has said it is "too early to say why this lone man broke onto the roof of the houses of parliament."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman