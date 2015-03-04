© 2021 WYPR
Eskmo, 'Mind Of War'

By Bob Boilen
Published March 4, 2015 at 11:10 AM EST

I like music videos best when they turn me onto a new artist. This riveting stop-motion video has me listening to the music of Eskmo, an L.A. composer and producer and the moniker of Brendan Angelides. The video is reminiscent of Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer" — both feature a sole performer in stop-animation surrounded by zaniness. And there's a bit of Gabriel's wit and power in Eskmo's music.

The video was done by stop-motion animator Dillon Markey (Robot Chicken, the Academy Award nominated short "Fresh Guacamole" and "Submarine Sandwich").

The music in the video for this song, "Mind of War" — as with all the songs on Eskmo's just-released record, -- is about the planets and the way they shape human emotion. In an email, Brendan Angelides told us, "My urge was to create an album whose main characters were the Sun, Moon and Earth and how they all play a roll in the perfect simple life of a perfectly imperfect human. Each track within their peaks and valleys plays a specific role in the narrative."

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
