NFL Hopefuls Turn To Wearable Tech For An Edge

More than 300 NFL hopefuls finished meeting Monday in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the National Football League Scouting Combine, a week-long showcase of gridiron talent. Some of the best young players in the country met team executives, took intelligence tests and showed off their physical ability with the hope of increasing their chances of being chosen in April’s NFL draft.

These days, players looking for an edge are turning to technology. With some wearable devices that can cost upwards of $100,000, athletes and trainers are able to analyze second-by-second health and performance reports that offer a window into talent not seen before.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Kurt Wagner of the tech news site Re/code, who spent some time with those athletes and trainers and saw what wearable tech can do for the future of the NFL.

Kurt Wagner, associate editor of social media, Re/code. He tweets @KurtWagner8.

