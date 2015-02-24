© 2021 WYPR
Dozens Hurt In Southern California Train Crash

Published February 24, 2015 at 12:33 PM EST
Firefighters attend to injured passengers at the scene of a Metrolink collision, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, in Oxnard, Calif. Three cars of a Southern California Metrolink commuter train have derailed and tumbled onto their sides after a collision with a truck on tracks in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. (Johnny Corona/AP)
About 30 people have been injured in a crash between a Metrolink commuter train and a tractor trailer in the city of Oxnard, California, about 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The truck was on the train tracks at the time of the crash, causing the train to derail and three of the cars to topple over. The driver is being questioned by police.

Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest on the crash from Joseph Serna of the Los Angeles Times.

