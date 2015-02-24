Dozens Hurt In Southern California Train Crash

About 30 people have been injured in a crash between a Metrolink commuter train and a tractor trailer in the city of Oxnard, California, about 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The truck was on the train tracks at the time of the crash, causing the train to derail and three of the cars to topple over. The driver is being questioned by police.

Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest on the crash from Joseph Serna of the Los Angeles Times.

Guest

Joseph Serna, reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He tweets @JosephSerna.

