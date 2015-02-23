Mall Of America On High Alert After Terrorist Threat

The largest mall in the U.S. – the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota – has increased security after a video, purportedly from the al-Qaida-linked rebel group al-Shabab, was released over the weekend urging Muslims to attack Western malls.

The video specifically named the Mall of America, as well as the West Edmonton Mall in Canada and the Westfield Mall in Stratford, England.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson urged mall visitors to be careful and said he was “very concerned” about the threat.

Laura Yuen of Minnesota Public Radio joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

