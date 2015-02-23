© 2021 WYPR
2015 Oscar For Best Picture Goes To 'Birdman'

By Camila Domonoske
Published February 23, 2015 at 12:07 AM EST
Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárittu (center) and the cast and crew of <em>Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)</em> accept the award for the best picture at the Academy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárittu (center) and the cast and crew of <em>Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)</em> accept the award for the best picture at the Academy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)took home the best picture award at the 87th annual Academy Awards; the film also earned director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárittu the Oscar for directing.

Julianne Moore won best actress for her work in Still Alice, and Eddie Redmayne won best actor for his role as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

Other notable wins:

Big Hero 6 won for best animated feature film.

Patricia Arquette of Boyhoodwon for best supporting actress; J.K. Simmons won best supporting actor for his role in Whiplash.

Idawon the award for best foreign language film.

CitizenFour won for best documentary feature.

The Grand Budapest Hoteltook home awards for costume design, production design and hair and makeup.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

