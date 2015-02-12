Songs We Love: SOAK, 'Sea Creatures'

SOAK is the music of eighteen-year-old Bridie Monds-Watson from Derry, Ireland. I love the simplicity in her music and puzzling out the images in this song, "Sea Creatures." At one moment I think it's a love song, with lines like:

When they tell you they love you,

They don't know what love is.

Throw it around like it's worthless.

They don't know what love is.

But at other times it feels like the difficulty of understanding the adult world when you're young. The video adds another dimension to SOAK's simple and spare song. Director Charlie Rotberg told us via email that he and Bridie "wanted to explore how raw and intense your experience of life is when you're young, how you continue to experience the world like that as an adult but perhaps get better at hiding it. Using a cross-section of human experience, we set out to examine what lurks just beneath the surface in the lives of many adults."

There are three different narratives in the short video, all pulled together by one common tragic event. I won't give it away but I didn't see it ending the way it did.

I'm looking forward to seeing her play when she comes to America in March for SXSW. Today she announced the release of her debut album, Before We Forgot How to Dream,which will come out on June 2. You can pre-order it here.

