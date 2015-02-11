© 2021 WYPR
Two Media Giants Leaving Their Desks

Published February 11, 2015 at 12:52 PM EST
NBC News anchor Brian Williams (left) is interviewed by host Jon Stewart of Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart' at the McNally Smith College of Music, September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Comedy Central)
Last night word came that two media giants will be leaving their respective anchor desks. First, Jon Stewart, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” announced he would not renew his contract as the host of that program, after almost 17 years.

Then, NBC News president Deborah Turness announced “Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams will take a six-month leave without pay.

NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young and Peter O’Dowd about what these two men will leave behind in their absences, and what’s next on both fronts.

