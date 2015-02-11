Two Media Giants Leaving Their Desks

Last night word came that two media giants will be leaving their respective anchor desks. First, Jon Stewart, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” announced he would not renew his contract as the host of that program, after almost 17 years.

Then, NBC News president Deborah Turness announced “Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams will take a six-month leave without pay.

NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young and Peter O’Dowd about what these two men will leave behind in their absences, and what’s next on both fronts.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

