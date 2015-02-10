Marilyn Manson On World Cafe
"I think America needs people like me," Marilyn Manson tells World Cafe host David Dye. "The world needs bad men to keep out the other bad men. And I think the world needs a villain like me, because I'm the part of the movie where change happens."
Known as a dark, demonic, heavily made-up shock rocker, Manson just released his first new album in three years, called The Pale Emperor. Written and produced with film composer Tyler Bates, it exhibits a stylistic shift, as a few blues chords sneak into Manson's industrial rock.
In this interview, Manson discusses his recurring role as a white supremacist on the TV series Sons Of Anarchy, as well as the death of his mother and his mixed feelings due to their relationship when he was a child. In a fascinating hour, Manson also offers his thoughts on becoming a face of teenage evil in the wake of the 1999 Columbine shootings.
