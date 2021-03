Ekuan created the red-capped Kikkoman soy sauce bottle in 1961 and also designed the bullet train which connects Tokyo and northern Japan, among other things. He died this weekend at the age of 85. Robert Siegel talks to Paola Antonelli, senior director of architecture and design at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

