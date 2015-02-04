Outrage And Grief In Jordan, Middle East, After Pilot's Killing

There is outrage and grief today across the Middle East, after that video that purportedly showed ISIS militants burning a Jordanian pilot to death.

Jordan’s King Abdullah rushed home from the U.S. today, cutting his trip short.

And at dawn, Jordan executed two convicted terrorists it had been holding, including the Iraqi woman ISIS had wanted to trade for the Jordanian pilot, Maaz al-Kassasbeh.

The 26-year-old pilot was captured in December, after his plane crashed in Syria during a U.S.-led coalition raid on ISIS.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Fawaz Gerges, a professor of international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science, about how this is reverberating in Jordan and the region.

Fawaz Gerges, a professor of international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He tweets @FawazGerges.

