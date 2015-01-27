Tiny Desk Concert Contest Phase 2: Judging Begins

I've basically stopped going to concerts. For me, this is kind of like I've stopped eating or sleeping. If you're looking for me these days, you can find me at my computer, watching musicians play their heart out for a chance to perform at NPR's Tiny Desk. After six busy weeks, the Tiny Desk Concert Contest eligibility period is now closed, and we've moved on to the next stage: judging. It's a big task, but a fun one. Thank you for the many, many submissions — we got more than 5,000 eligible videos. We are overwhelmed by quantity and quality.

My favorite part of all of this is not any one performance, but the feeling that comes through again and again: that making a video was a creative blast and a memorable time with friends. Everyone seemed to capture the spirit of this contest. There may be only one "winner," but there are already a lot of happy people, and I like that.

The other judges — Robin Hilton, John Congleton, Valerie June, Thao Nguyen, Reggie Watts — and I, will keep watching your entries. The winner will be announced here on Feb. 12.

In the meantime, check out our , where we will continue to share some of the many entries that stand out.

