A Sniper's Look At 'American Sniper'

The Oscar-nominated film “American Sniper” has been an unexpected hit at the box office; it’s already grossed over $100 million so far. The film, which tells the story of Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, is also finding fans within the sniper community.

Former Marine Scout Sniper Chris Mark tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that the film helps to counter the perception “that, you know, we’re lonely men that hide in the shadows and kill for a living.”

He says of a sniper’s job, “you’re not out there indiscriminately shooting at people, you’re selectively taking out targets to protect your brothers in arms.”

Guest

Chris Mark, former Marine Scout Sniper and Reconnaissance Marine. He’s also owner of Mark Consulting Group.

