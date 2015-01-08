His Office Now A Crime Scene, Journalist Pieces Together The Paris Attack

As the hunt continues for two of the three suspects in Tuesday’s deadly attack on the French magazine Charlie Hebdo, many are still trying to piece together what happened in those minutes where 12 people were shot dead.

Journalist and filmmaker Luc Hermann shares an office building with Charlie Hebdo — his desk is just down the hall — and he rushed to the scene moments after the shooters escaped. His staff members that were in the office at the time, worried that the shooters would try to enter, escaped to the roof, where they shot much of the footage of the event that has since aired on television.

But fortunately, “nothing happened in our company,” Hermann told Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins — no injuries, and the only damage is psychological.

“There is quite a state of shock after this brutal attack and I can say a major, major attack on the freedom of speech, freedom of the press in Paris in broad daylight yesterday,” he explained.

Hermann spoke with Here & Now from the center of Paris, just outside the police department, where he and his staff are currently interviewing with the anti-terrorism division and receiving psychological support.

Guest

Luc Hermann, journalist and director of the Paris-based production company Premieres Lignes. He tweets @LucHermann.

