Sorry, No Space Heaters: Hawaii Copes With Record Cold

Blankets, layers of heavy clothes and thermal socks are some of the ways Hawaii residents are trying to stay warm in a cold snap that has brought record lows. As temperatures hit the 50s, some stores sold out of space heaters.

The cold has been brought on by winds from the north and dry air. And we're not talking about snow and ice on the peaks of Hawaii's volcanic mountains. The cooler air is hitting people where they live, accompanied by strong winds.

In Honolulu, a 122-year-old record was broken when the temperature dropped to 57 degrees Monday, reports the city's Star Advertiser. New lows were also set on Kauai and Maui.

Space heaters were sold out at a local hardware chain store, TV news KHON 2 reports. The station spoke to two residents about how they were staying warm:

Snow on the peak & "biting temps of upper 70s" have ppl freaking out #hawaiiproblems cc:@weatherchannel @dcschrader pic.twitter.com/AIyMaRDMjj — Catherine Leventhal ⛑ still at home... (@CateLeventhal) January 6, 2015

"Three blankets, two jackets and thermal pants and socks," Kathleen Smith said.

"Under the blankets, heavy clothing, jacket when I go out," Gloria Nahinu said.

While some areas could see more cold temperatures this week, Honolulu seems to be on track for highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s, according to multiple forecasts.

For people who can only dream of temperatures in the 50s and 60s right now, it might be hard to resist poking fun at the idea of Hawaiians putting on a jacket to beat a cold snap.

But in a reminder that everything is relative, we'll note that a new record low temperature on Earth was set in late 2013, when a NASA satellite reported that it was 135.8 degrees below zero (Fahrenheit).

Thanks to Hawaii Public Radio's Molly Solomon for pointing this story out.

