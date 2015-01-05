Jury Selection Begins For Accused Boston Bomber Tsarnaev

Accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sat quietly in court today, picking at his beard as jury selection began in his trial.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old Tsarnaev planned and carried out the twin bombing at the finish line of the 2013 race, killing three people and wounding 264.

He faces the federal death penalty in a trial that the judge refused to move out of Boston. Lawyers will spend the next several weeks trying to seat a jury for Tsarnaev’s trial. The jury must be unanimous for Tsarnaev to be found guilty and also for him to be put to death.

The trial is scheduled to begin on January 26, 2015. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks to WBUR Senior Correspondent Bruce Gellerman, who has been covering the case.

Guest

Bruce Gellerman, senior correspondent for WBUR in Boston. He tweets at @AudioBruce.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.