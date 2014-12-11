Elephant Stone On World Cafe

Montreal's Elephant Stone combines the sounds of Indian classical music and '60s psychedelic rock — the two loves of frontman, bassist and sitar player Rishi Dhir.

"It's music I was brought up on," Dihr says. "The idea of fusing pop music with Eastern instrumentation was never a foreign thing. It was just something that seemed natural to me. You listen to this music, you absorb all these influences. What comes out is what you can do."

The band's latest album, The Three Poisons, is rich with murky grooves, swirling leads and spacey solos. Hear the full episode of World Cafe at the audio link, as well as individual songs from Elephant Stone's set below.

