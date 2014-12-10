© 2021 WYPR
Another California Storm Is Brewing And The Skiing May Be Just Fine

Published December 10, 2014 at 1:20 PM EST
A snowboarder has a rough landing after attempting a jump at the Boreal Mountain Ski Resort near Donner Summit, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014. A storm that swept over California Wednesday dropped nearly a foot of snow on Donner Summit with another storm to arrive Friday.(Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
A storm system is heading to California and that’s welcome news to the area’s ski resorts.

The state is expecting a few days of heavy rains and snow in the mountains due to a weather pattern — known as The Pineapple Express — that brings southwest winds, along with warm, moist air to the Pacific Northwest.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with snow forecaster Bryan Allegretto of OpenSnow.com about what it means for ski conditions.

