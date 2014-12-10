Another California Storm Is Brewing And The Skiing May Be Just Fine
A storm system is heading to California and that’s welcome news to the area’s ski resorts.
The state is expecting a few days of heavy rains and snow in the mountains due to a weather pattern — known as The Pineapple Express — that brings southwest winds, along with warm, moist air to the Pacific Northwest.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with snow forecaster Bryan Allegretto of OpenSnow.com about what it means for ski conditions.
Guest
- Bryan Allegretto, snow forecaster for OpenSnow.com.
