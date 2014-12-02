© 2021 WYPR
Rise In Inflated Home Appraisals Worrying Regulators

Published December 2, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
A for sale sign is posted in front of a home on February 18, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Inflated home appraisals appear to be on the rise, according to the Wall Street Journal, in what industry executives see as a comeback of practices that were common leading up to the financial crisis.

An estimated one in seven home appraisals between 2011 and early 2014 inflated home values by 20 percent or more, according to data provided by Digital Risk Analytics. Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what’s going on.

