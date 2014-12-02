House Cross-Examines Obama’s Executive Action On Immigration

This morning, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson appeared before a House panel to defend President Obama’s executive action on immigration.

While Johnson calls the decision to grant temporary legal status to millions of people “simple common sense,” Republicans call it unconstitutional and warn that it will trigger a surge in illegal immigration.

Johnson has responded by defending the legality of Obama’s action and emphasizing the plan to devote more resources to border patrol.

NPR’s Brian Naylor talks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about today’s hearing.

Guest

Brian Naylor, correspondent for NPR’s Washington desk. He tweets @brinaylor.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.