House Cross-Examines Obama’s Executive Action On Immigration

Published December 2, 2014 at 1:06 PM EST
US Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 2, 2014, on the impact of Presidential amnesty on border security. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
US Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 2, 2014, on the impact of Presidential amnesty on border security. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

This morning, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson appeared before a House panel to defend President Obama’s executive action on immigration.

While Johnson calls the decision to grant temporary legal status to millions of people “simple common sense,” Republicans call it unconstitutional and warn that it will trigger a surge in illegal immigration.

Johnson has responded by defending the legality of Obama’s action and emphasizing the plan to devote more resources to border patrol.

NPR’s Brian Naylor talks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about today’s hearing.

