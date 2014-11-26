© 2021 WYPR
Thanksgiving Football Preview

Published November 26, 2014 at 12:35 PM EST
There are three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day this year, including the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, pictured here facing off on December 29, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
There are three Thanksgiving games on the NFL schedule for the holiday tomorrow. It’s a continuation of a tradition that started decades ago in Detroit.

In 1934, the Lions played their first Thanksgiving Day game. The team’s owner scheduled the game on the holiday, in part, because the football team wasn’t getting the same amount of attention as Detroit’s baseball team, the Tigers.

Tomorrow, the Lions will play the Bears in the first game of the day. The other games feature the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco Forty Niners.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca, who hosts the daily podcast The Gist, joins host Lisa Mullins to preview the Thanksgiving Day games.

