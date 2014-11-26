Thanksgiving Football Preview

There are three Thanksgiving games on the NFL schedule for the holiday tomorrow. It’s a continuation of a tradition that started decades ago in Detroit.

In 1934, the Lions played their first Thanksgiving Day game. The team’s owner scheduled the game on the holiday, in part, because the football team wasn’t getting the same amount of attention as Detroit’s baseball team, the Tigers.

Tomorrow, the Lions will play the Bears in the first game of the day. The other games feature the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco Forty Niners.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca, who hosts the daily podcast The Gist, joins host Lisa Mullins to preview the Thanksgiving Day games.

Guest

Mike Pesca, Here & Now sports analyst and host of Slate’s daily podcast The Gist. He tweets @pescami.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.