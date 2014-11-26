A Podcast Of Nothing But Lies

Do you listen to interview shows and wonder “does anyone tell the truth anymore?” Well, that’s not a question with stand-up comedian Sara Schaefer‘s podcast.

On her WNYC show “Lies with Sara Schaefer,” guests like comedians Jim Gaffigan, Michael Ian Black and Jenny Slate do nothing but lie: Jim Gaffigan talks about his a past as a tattoo model, Michael Ian Black reveals a secret second family living in Florida and Jenny Slate commiserates about how hard life is for male comedians.

Sara Schaefer joins in the game as well. As she tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, “I have to start supporting the lie and believing the lie, and that will take us down all these wormholes and it’s great.”

Guest

Sara Schaefer, stand-up comedian, writer and producer. She tweets @saraschaefer1.

