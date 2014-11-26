© 2021 WYPR
A Podcast Of Nothing But Lies

Published November 26, 2014 at 12:50 PM EST
Stand-up comedian Sara Schaefer is host of the podcast "Lies with Sara Schaefer." She requires all of her guests to lie about everything. (Eric Michael Pearson)
Do you listen to interview shows and wonder “does anyone tell the truth anymore?” Well, that’s not a question with stand-up comedian Sara Schaefer‘s podcast.

On her WNYC show “Lies with Sara Schaefer,” guests like comedians Jim Gaffigan, Michael Ian Black and Jenny Slate do nothing but lie: Jim Gaffigan talks about his a past as a tattoo model, Michael Ian Black reveals a secret second family living in Florida and Jenny Slate commiserates about how hard life is for male comedians.

Sara Schaefer joins in the game as well. As she tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, “I have to start supporting the lie and believing the lie, and that will take us down all these wormholes and it’s great.”

