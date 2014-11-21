Texas Education Panel OKs New History, Social Studies Textbooks

The Texas State Board of Education has voted to approve the use of 89 history and social studies books across the state.

The 10-5 vote in the Republican-controlled panel was along party lines. The Texas Tribune has more:

"In total, they approved 89 products for eight different social studies courses that will be used in Texas public schools for the next decade. School districts do not have to buy products from the list vetted by the state education board, but many do because it offers a ready guarantee that materials cover state curriculum standards."

Critics on both the left right have opposed the books. Among the controversial portions are sections on climate change, Islam and the role of religion in the U.S.

The books will go out to schools in the fall of 2015.

Worldview Software was the only publisher to have its books rejected. Members on the panel cited concerns over errors.

The Board of Education also reviewed products in math and fine arts.

NPR Ed, NPR's education blog, is also covering this story, and has more details on the controversy surrounding the books.

