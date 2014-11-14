Top Stories: Obama Criticizes Myanmar; Judge Rejects BP Request

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Critiques Myanmar's Reforms Alongside Opposition Leader.

-- Judge Denies BP's Attempt To Avoid $18 Billion In Fines.

And here are more early headlines:

World Leaders Arrive In Australia For G-20 Summit. (Brisbane Times)

Hong Kong Protest Leaders Plan Visit To China. (Time)

U.N. Peacekeepers, Rebels Exchange Gunfire In Central African Republic. (VOA)

Entire Police Force Fired In Niger's Capital After Strike. (Reuters)

Hawaii Monitors Smoke From Volcanic Lava Near Village. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Baseball's Cy Young Winner Kershaw Adds MVP To Awards. (USA Today)

Comet Probe's Power Limited By Insufficient Sunlight. (Los Angeles Times)

French Police Search For A Wandering Tiger Near DisneyWorld Paris. (NBC)

