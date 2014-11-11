Mayor Now Promising Two Vetoes

Credit P. Kenneth Burns / WYPR / Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said she will veto bills banning plastic bags and requiring police officers to wear body cameras.

Two major pieces of legislation moved forward in the Baltimore City Council Monday night. The first would ban Baltimore stores from distributing plastic bags to their customers. The second would require city police officers to wear body cameras while on duty. Both bills could get final votes at next week's Council meeting and Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has promised to veto both measures if they reach her desk in their current forms. WYPR's Kenneth Burns was at City Hall and joins Nathan Sterner for a look at the differences between the Mayor and the Council on both measures.

Copyright 2014 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore