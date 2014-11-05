Governors' Races: Scott Beats Crist In Florida, Quinn Loses In Illinois

Gov. Rick Scott will hold on to his job in Florida, NPR projects, as the Republican narrowly defeats Charlie Crist, the former GOP governor who was running as a Democrat.

Earlier, Arkansas voters elected Republican Asa Hutchinson as their new governor.

Earlier, Arkansas voters elected Republican Asa Hutchinson as their new governor.

Update at 11:50 a.m. ET. Hickenlooper Wins Second Term:

The AP and the Denver Post are projecting that with a very thin margin, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has secured a second term.

The Post reports:

"With 93 percent of votes counted as of about 7:20 a.m., Hickenlooper is leading Bob Beauprez, a Republican, by roughly 22,000 votes. Votes are still being tallied in predominantly Democratic Boulder and Denver counties.

"Hickenlooper holds 48.3 percent of the vote while Beauprez is trailing with 47.1 percent."

Update at 7 a.m. ET on Nov. 5. LePage Wins In Maine:

With 85 percent of the vote in, The Bangor Daily News calls the race for Republican Paul LePage, who secured a second term.

The Daily News reports:

"Paul LePage, the outspoken former businessman who rode a Republican wave into the governor's mansion and late-night talk show jokes in 2010, has won re-election in Maine.

"Despite Democrats' best efforts to turn the gubernatorial race into a referendum on the controversial governor, LePage's message of lower taxes, leaner, more efficient government and cuts to the welfare rolls won over a base of support that was projected to have grown substantially from the 37.6 percent that elected him in 2010."

Update at 1:10 a.m. ET Nov. 4: Quinn Loses; More Results

In Illinois, Republican Bruce Rauner beat Democrat Pat Quinn 51 percent to 46 percent with 99 percent of precincts reporting. But Quinn's spokeswoman has said he won't concede, noting the votes remaining to be tallied.

Massachusetts filled its open seat in the governor's office with Republican Charlie Baker, handing Democrat Martha Coakley a narrow loss.

In Kansas, incumbent Republican Sam Brownback edged Democrat Paul Davis with a projected 50 percent of the vote to 46 percent in a surprisingly competitive, closely watched race.

The Colorado race remains very close, with Gov. John Hickenlooper trailing Republican Bob Beauprez by less than 1 percentage point.

The Connecticut race also is tight, with only 1 point separating Tom Foley and Democratic incumbent Dan Malloy.

Update at 12:10 a.m. ET: Hogan Wins In Maryland

Taking an open seat, Republican Larry Hogan has beaten Democrat Anthony Brown in the race to be Maryland's governor. Brown conceded the tight race shortly after midnight.

He'll be only the second Republican governor of the state in the past 50 years, notes The Baltimore Sun.

Update at 11:30 p.m. ET: Georgia Re-Elects Deal

Gov. Nathan Deal has won re-election, NPR projects, defeating Democrat Jason Carter.

Update at 10:50 p.m. ET: Walker Wins In Wisconsin

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has won re-election, defeating Democrat Mary Burke. The race was viewed as a major hurdle ahead of a potential presidential bid for Walker.

