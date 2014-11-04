Voters Will Decide 147 Statewide Ballot Measures

Voters in 41 states and the District of Columbia will weigh in on 147 ballot measures, ranging from raising the minimum wage to gambling to personhood rights for fetuses.

Some questions are out on the ballot by legislatures, 35 are there because citizens have gathered signatures — they’re called citizen initiatives. Some are referenda, looking to overturn existing law, and some are just advisory questions –they don’t have the weight of law.

Jennie Bowser, a political consultant and expert on ballot questions, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the ballot measures and how they will affect the midterm elections.

Guest

Jennie Bowser, Portland, Oregon-based political consultant and expert on ballot questions.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.