From Bad To Worse: A Tough Day For The Washington Redskins

This hasn't been the best of days for the Washington Redskins.

First, one of the team buses crashed en route to Minnesota, where the Redskins were to play the Vikings.

ESPN says:

"Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Eric Roeske said one of the Minneapolis police squads escorting two buses crashed into a guard rail and ended up in front of the buses. He said the first bus braked but the second bus rear ended the first bus on the ramp. He said the accident call came in around 8:15 a.m.

"Roeske said the officer in the squad car was taken to the hospital. He added there were minor injuries like scrapes and bruises on at least one bus passenger, but he didn't know how many sustained injuries."

So this just happened. But we are ok. http://t.co/TFW5EB4PZX pic.twitter.com/rNcaB6MG4b — Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) November 2, 2014

Then, as the team arrived at Minneapolis' TCF Bank Stadium, players faced some 5,000 Native American protesters angry over the team's name and logo and demanding it be changed to resolve a long-standing dispute.

Time writes:

"Clyde Bellecourt, a civil rights activist and co-founder of the American Indian Movement, said at Sunday's event that the team name is a reminder of the scalping and genocide Native American people endured throughout history, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

"Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges participated in chants of "Change the name!" before speaking to the crowd. "I have a message to the Washington team," she said. "The clock is ticking on your name ... it's more than an insult, it's hate."

The coup de grace was the game itself: Redskins Quarterback Robert Griffin III, in his first game since suffering an ankle injury in week two, was sacked five times and Washington lost 29-26.

