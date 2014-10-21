© 2021 WYPR
'Mr. President, Don't Touch My Girlfriend,' Chicago Voter Teases Obama

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 21, 2014 at 1:34 PM EDT
President Barack Obama casts a ballot in early voting for the 2014 midterm elections at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center in Chicago on Monday.
Things got heated at the Chicago polling place where President Obama cast an early ballot on Monday.

Obama was in his little booth, next to a young woman, when her boyfriend, whom CNN identified as Mike Jones, quips: "Mr. President, don't touch my girlfriend."

Obama held his own, replying, "I wasn't really planning on it."

CNN called it a "presidential love triangle." But, of course, the whole episode was just jest and it's certainly worth watching:

