Tech Week: Egg Freezing, Gamergate And Online Giving

How will technology and gaming need to change to be welcoming for women? We've been exploring the issue for years. This week, the debate rages anew with a development out of Silicon Valley, and a new chapter in the still raging Gamergate controversy.

Egg Freezing:Apple and Facebook's new benefit that provides for egg freezing is supposed to be women-friendly, but the reaction is mixed. There are plenty of folks who think this only encourages women to put off having kids for the sake of work.

How Millennials Are Changing Philanthropy: The generation coming of age is totally game to give, but not in the same way as our parents did, as as I explained for All Things Considered.

Gamergate Still Raging: The swirling Gamergate situation and its backlash hit the front page of The New York Times, after feminist videoblogger Anita Sarkeesian canceled an appearance in Utah for fear that a shooting massacre would be carried out. The leading video game trade group has stepped in, saying violence and harassment "have to stop."

HBO Streaming (Without Cable):In a move that could signal the unraveling of cable bundles, HBO said Wednesday it will offer a streaming service to cord-cutters and other nonsubscribers. The following day, CBS said it too would offer a streaming service, for $5.99 a month.

Wired: A Smartwatch That Projects Buttons Onto Your Skin

Smartwatches have a real estate problem. This tries to solve it by expanding the buttons to space on your wrist.

The Guardian: Whisper Tracks Its Anonymous Users

The secret confession app is coming under fire after The Guardian's piece this week.

The Verge: This MasterCard with a built-in fingerprint sensor is coming in 2015

So, you think using your smartphone to pay at the checkout register is cool? MasterCard announced a new kind of card that will use your thumbprint to authenticate payments without swiping.

