IN IMAGES: A Violent Day For Hong Kong's Occupiers

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 3, 2014 at 2:50 PM EDT

Tensions are flaring in Hong Kong, where young activists have been staging pro-democracy acts of civil disobedience for the past week.

As Scott reported earlier, what appeared to be a coordinated group of pro-Beijing protesters clashed with members of the Occupy Central movement. It's a story best told through images. We'll start with video from the South China Morning Post, and then we'll leave you with a series of images from the wires.

Pro-democracy demonstrators look on as they protect a barricade from opponents in an occupied area of Hong Kong on Friday.
Philippe Lopez / AFP/Getty Images
/
Policemen try to get a man to let go of a fence guarded by pro-democracy demonstrators.
Philippe Lopez / AFP/Getty Images
/
A group of men in masks rough up a man who tried to stop them from removing barricades from a pro-democracy protest area in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on Friday.
Alex Ogle / AFP/Getty Images
/
A man is held back by police as he screams at pro-democracy protesters to stop occupying an area of the Causeway Bay district.
Alex Ogle / AFP/Getty Images
/
Angry locals confront pro-democracy student protesters, demanding that they remove the barricades blocking local streets in Causeway Bay.
Wally Santana / AP
/
A student protester is injured after being pulled off and hit by residents and pro-Beijing supporters.
Wong Maye-E / AP
/
Police are trying to control the crowds in the Mong Kok neighborhood as residents of Kowloon who are pro-Beijing clash with pro-democracy protesters, screaming at them to "get out."
Paula Bronstein / Getty Images
/
Police stand guard outside the government headquarters Friday in Hong Kong.
Thomas Campean / Getty Images
/
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
