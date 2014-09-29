Who Will Win The 2014 World Series?
If the oddsmakers are right, two Los Angeles teams will be the only ones left standing when the World Series starts in late October, in a "Freeway Series."
But there's talk of a "Beltway Series" back east, where two teams — the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles — are coming off strong seasons. And you can count on the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers to derail everyone else's plans.
Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are listed as 2-1 favorites to win their leagues and play in the World Series, according to the oddsmakers at Bovada. Both teams are given 5-1 odds of winning it all.
Baseball's playoffs start Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, with a one-game matchup between the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals. A day later, the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The winners of those games will advance to the five-game division series.
The wild-card games mark the first time in history that both the Pirates and the Royals have reached the playoffs in the same year. It's the Royals' first since 1985, when they won the World Series.
Because baseball's a game of stats, here are a few that might make the playoffs more interesting, as we look down the road to the first World Series game, scheduled for Oct. 21:
Feel free to add your thoughts on who'll win it all in the comments section.
