Live Blog: Scotland Votes On Its Independence

The polls have closed and the counting has begun on a referendum that could have historic implications for the United Kingdom. The referendum asked the Scots if they should dissolve its union from England and become an independent country.

We'll be live blogging, as the returns begin to be counted. NPR's Ari Shapiro and producer Rich Preston are in Edinburgh, so expect to see their dispatches.

