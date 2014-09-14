Greg Norman Says He's Lucky Not To Have Cut His Hand Off

Posting photos this weekend that show him recovering from a chainsaw accident, Australian golfer Greg Norman says he's a lucky man. Norman says he hurt his left hand while cutting branches off a tree at his home in Florida.

Norman, 59, a former world No. 1 player who went on to a successful business career that includes ventures in sport, apparel and wine, announced his injury via Instagram Saturday by posting a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

He wrote, "Working with a chainsaw ALWAYS be respectful of the unexpected. I was one lucky man today. Damaged, but not down & out. Still have left hand."

Norman tells the AP that he narrowly avoided hurting himself even worse:

"Thank God the blade wasn't running full speed or it would have taken my hand off. I handled everything as calmly as I could. There is no major damage. There is nerve damage, but no muscular damage. They fixed me up and here I am."

Norman says he won't stop doing his own work, whether it involves a chainsaw or a bulldozer. And he tells the AP that he was surprised by the many comments and notes of support his photo post had sparked.

On Sunday morning, Norman posted an update to Instagram, in which he's shown shirtless and giving a thumbs-up sign. He's also sporting gauze on his wrist — and a large purple foam device that protects his injury.

"Thank u all for your concern & good wishes," he wrote. "All well the morning after the accident. Here I am at the scene of the crime... w/my new fashion statement!"

