Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher is headed home to his house in Gland, near Geneva, to continue his recovery from a serious head injury caused by a December skiing accident in France.

Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's manager, said in a statement that Schumacher is making progress after months in a Swiss hospital.

The Two-Way reported Schumacher's accident in December, when it was unclear if he would even survive.

"One of the world's most famous and highest-paid athletes, Formula One racer Michael Schumacher, is in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Grenoble, France. Doctors there are treating him for a critical head injury suffered over the weekend when the German driver fell and hit his head while skiing.

"His prognosis?

" 'We cannot predict the future for Michael Schumacher,' chief anesthesiologist Jean-Francois Payen told reporters Monday, according to The Associated Press. 'He is in a critical state in terms of cerebral resuscitation. ... We are working hour by hour.' "

The accident took place on a family vacation at the Meribel ski resort in the French Alps.

Kehm's statement asked that the privacy of Schumacher's family be respected as he recovers at home.

