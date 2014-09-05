© 2021 WYPR
Update: After A 4-Day Hunt, Albino Cobra Is Caught In LA Suburb

By Eyder Peralta
Published September 5, 2014 at 9:27 AM EDT
Authorities were hunting for this albino cobra in a Los Angeles suburb.
We have an update on a story we brought you yesterday: The great hunt for an albino cobra that got loose in a Los Angeles suburb is over.

A driver spotted the highly venomous snake slithering along a fence not far from where it was first spotted. She called authorities, who captured it without incident.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

"Animal control officers went into a backyard of a home in the 300 block of Rancho Road and spotted the snake near a fence after moving some debris, said Brandon Dowling, a Los Angeles County spokesman.

"Animal Care and Control Lt. Fred Agoopi captured the snake using a metal pole and put it inside a wooden crate.

"'The snake was agitated obviously, because they were trying to move it,' Dowling said. 'No one was injured though.' "

Phew.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
