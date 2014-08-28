Sister Of Boston Bombing Suspects Arrested Over Bomb Threat

The sister of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects was arrested on Tuesday and accused of making a bomb threat against her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

The Boston Herald reports:

"Ailina Tsarnaeva, 24, of North Bergen, N.J., turned herself in to officers in Manhattan around 2:30 p.m. yesterday and was charged with aggravated harassment, according to police.

" 'She made phone threats against another female, saying, "I know people who can go over there and put a bomb on you," ' said New York police Lt. Paul Ng.

"Tsarnaeva allegedly called the mother of her boyfriend's children in Manhattan on Monday around 3 p.m. and made the threats, according to Ng. Police did not identify the mother or the boyfriend.

"Ng told the Herald that Tsarnaeva was released on a ticket to appear in a Manhattan court at a later date."

Tsarnaeva is the sister of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Both are suspected of planting two bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.

Tamerlan died during a shootout with police, and Dzhokhar is awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty to 30 federal charges in connection to the bombing.

WCVB-TV reports that Ailina is also facing "a trial in Boston next month on charges of misleading Boston police in a counterfeit money investigation in 2010."

