MLB Owners Pick League's COO As New Commissioner

Major League Baseball found its new manager inside the clubhouse, as owners voted to elevate current Chief Operating Officer Rob Manfred to commissioner in January, when Bud Selig is set to retire. Selig has led the league for 22 years.

Manfred beat out Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner in the final vote, MLB.com reports. Selig said that the vote was unanimous.

"There were differences of opinion, but in the end we came together," he said during a news conference.

"I'm tremendously honored by the confidence that the owners showed in me today," Manfred said. "I have very big shoes to fill in following commissioner Selig."

Manfred praised Selig and thanked him for his support.

"He has been a friend and mentor to me the entire 25 years that I've been in the game," Manfred said. "There is no question that I would not be standing here today if it weren't for Bud."

Selig said he expects a strong tenure from Manfred.

"There is no doubt in my mind that he has the training, the temperament and the experience to be a very good commissioner," Selig said.

Manfred said Selig has established "a great tradition of unity" among the 30 teams in the league that he hopes to maintain.

