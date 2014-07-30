© 2021 WYPR
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published July 30, 2014 at 2:03 AM EDT
1 of 10  — Hiss Golden Messenger.
Hiss Golden Messenger.
2 of 10  — KING.
KING.
3 of 10  — J Mascis.
J Mascis.
4 of 10  — Azekel.
Azekel.
5 of 10  — The Acid.
The Acid.
6 of 10  — The Wytches.
The Wytches.
7 of 10  — Beach Day.
Beach Day.
8 of 10  — Strand Of Oaks.
Strand Of Oaks.
9 of 10  — Jonah Tolchin.
Jonah Tolchin.
10 of 10  — Christian Gregory.
Christian Gregory.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

