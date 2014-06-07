Photos: After A Storm, A Red Sky, Double Rainbow Over Atlanta

We're a bit late to this. But it's so stunning, we'll share it anyway: Thursday night, the remnants of a strong storm and a sunset came together at just the right time to form a beautiful celestial treat: a red sky, double rainbow spanning the city of Atlanta.

Associated Press photographer David Goldman captured the rainbow from the suburbs, where the sky looked pink:

But a couple of others took shots of the rainbow over downtown ATL, where reds mixed with purples. Here are the shots:

Update at 10:10 a.m. ET. Science:

And just in case you need a reminder, MisterMoose in the comments points to a nice page from NOAA and NASA that explains what causes a rainbow.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.