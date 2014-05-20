Minnesota Selected As Host Of Super Bowl LII

The NFL has selected Minnesota as the host of Super Bowl LII in 2018.

The NFL reports:

"Keeping with its tradition of rewarding teams with new a stadium, NFL owners announced Tuesday it awarded Super Bowl LII to the Minnesota Vikings.

"After four rounds of voting, owners selected Minnesota by a simple majority over New Orleans. Indianapolis finished third in the selection process.

"Minneapolis will boast a brand-new, $1 billion stadium in advance of the 2018 game.

"The 52nd Super Bowl is second for the city of Minneapolis, who hosted Super Bowl XXVI at the recently demolished Metrodome in 1992."

