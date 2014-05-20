Global Temperatures Tied Record High Last Month

Worldwide temperatures were once again above normal last month, tying the record for the hottest April set back in 2010.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday said the average global temperature for land and sea was 56.7 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 1.39 degrees warmer than the 20th century average.

"The last below-average April was April 1976, and the last average or below-average temperature for any month was February 1985," according to NOAA.

Much of last month's uptick was attributed to warmer weather in Siberia and Australia, with Canada and the United States slightly cooler than normal.

Another government report released earlier this month found that climate change is having a broad impact on both weather and the economy.

On Tuesday, the Union of Concerned Scientists released a report suggesting that many of the most famous U.S. landmarks are at risk due to climate change, including Cape Canaveral, Boston's Faneuil Hall, the U.S. Naval Academy and the Statute of Liberty.

"We must prepare our cherished landmarks for these worsening climate impacts and take steps to make climate resilience a national priority," the nonprofit advocacy group said in a release.

