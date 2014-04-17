15 Injured After Firetrucks Collide, Smash Into LA Restaurant

Two firetrucks speeding toward the same blaze in a Los Angeles suburb collided, with one of the vehicles then plowing into a restaurant, injuring 15 people, including six firefighters.

Monterey Park Fire Chief Jim Birrell said trucks from his city and neighboring Alhambra were responding to a house fire shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday when they slammed into each other, according to The Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Times says:

"One person, described as a civilian who was inside Lu's Dumpling House, was critically injured, Birrell said. One firefighter suffered moderate injuries; the other injuries were described as minor.

"Nine of the patients were taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, a hospital spokesman said. Six others were wheeled to Garfield Medical Center, about 100 yards away from the crash site."

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune says:

"The Monterey Park engine was eastbound on Emerson Avenue just prior to the crash, and the Alhambra Fire Department ladder truck was southbound on Garfield Avenue, [California Highway Patrol] Officer Doris Peniche said."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.